Thai turtle gets post-op rehabilitation after coins removed

BANGKOK — A sea turtle in Thailand that swallowed almost a thousand coins thrown into its pool by people seeking good luck is recovering well, four days after an operation that removed the 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of money from its stomach.

Veterinarians in Bangkok put "Bank," as the green sea turtle is nicknamed, back into water for the first time Friday to see how well she could move. The turtle was gently lowered into a large plastic tank and very quickly began swimming as best as she could in the restricted space.