The Latest: 2 injured in shooting on SF Bay Area freeway

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a shooting on a Northern California freeway (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

A major Northern California freeway is open again after an hours-long shutdown when two motorists were shot and wounded.

The California Highway Patrol said Thursday night that eastbound Interstate 80 was reopened at about 9 p.m. after a closure of about five hours near Richmond, about 12 miles north of San Francisco.

The CHP says the victims were targeted and possible suspects have been detained. One of the victims was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The conditions of the victims has not been released.

It's the fourth shooting on an area freeway in the last two weeks.

Authorities arrested three suspects last week and charged them with shooting at an off-duty Oakland Police officer while driving on a nearby freeway in Oakland. The officer wasn't injured. A motorist was shot and killed on Highway 4 on Feb. 25

5 p.m.

A major Northern California freeway has been shut down during the evening commute after two motorists were shot.

The California Highway Patrol said Thursday the victims were targeted and possible suspects have been detained. One of the victims was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The conditions of the victims has not been released.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have been closed near Richmond, California, about 12 miles north of San Francisco.

It's the fourth shooting on an area freeway in the last two weeks.