The Latest: Clergy says man is the human face of deportation

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on New Jersey rally in support of man facing possible deportation (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Dozens of clergy along with a U.S. senator are hoping their support of a New Jersey man facing possible deportation will put a human face on the issue.

They marched in the snow Friday to a federal building in Newark where Catalino Guerrero was to seek a stay of deportation.

Guerrero's supporters say the 59-year-old came to the U.S. illegally in 1991 but has worked and paid taxes and has no criminal record. He was told at a routine check-in with immigration officials last month to return Friday and bring his passport.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin says Guerrero "puts a face" to what is often treated as "statistics, or demons."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says he hopes Guerrero's case and others like it will hasten immigration reform.

___

9 a.m.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, joined supporters, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.

___

8:11 a.m.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement summoned Guerrero last month and told him to plan to surrender his passport on March 10.