The Latest: Cuomo going to western NY to talk storm damage

12:22 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to western New York to discuss the recovery effort underway in the wake of violent weather that knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers.

The Democrat has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs army at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Wednesday's windstorm brought gusts of 70 mph to 80 that mph knocked down trees and toppled utility poles across a 10-county area from the state's southwest corner to the Lake Erie shoreline. As of noon Friday the number of outages has been reduced to around 122,000 by local crews being helped by utility workers from other states and Canada.

Meanwhile, a storm hitting southern New York has dumped 4 to 7 inches of snow in the Hudson Valley and up to 3 inches in the Bronx.

7:34 a.m.

Utility crews from other states and Canada are assisting efforts to restore power to more than 125,000 western New York homes and businesses still without electricity service after Wednesday's devastating windstorm.

Most of the outages Friday are in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, with about 85,000 customers without power.

More than 200,000 customers lost power Wednesday when winds gusting to 70 mph to 80 mph knocked down trees and toppled utility poles across a 10-county area. Forecasters say temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s this weekend.