The Latest: TSA says ID of Ali's son confirmed at airport
The Latest on Muhammad Ali's son being detained at the airport (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
The Transportation Security Administration says the agency confirmed the identity of Muhammad Ali's son before he boarded a plane.
Attorney Chris Mancini says Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained for 20 minutes Friday as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight home to Florida. Ali and his mother had
TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says a call was made to confirm Ali's identity when he arrived an at an airport check-in counter. She says he also was patted down because his jewelry set off a checkpoint scanner alarm.
Farbstein says the TSA doesn't have the authority to detain passengers.
Ali believes he's being stopped because he's a Muslim.
5:30 p.m.
A lawyer for Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month.
Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. The late heavyweight champion's son
On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board.
A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials.
Ali believes he's being stopped because he's a Muslim.