Turkey: 71 Syrian Kurdish fighters killed in northern Syria
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's military says Turkish troops and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have killed — or "neutralized" — 71 Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria this week.
The operations are part of Turkey's months-long incursion into its war-torn
Friday's military statement says that since the Turkish operation started in August, the joint Turkish and Syrian opposition forces killed as many as 2,647 IS militants and 425 Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria.
It says that more than 2,000 square