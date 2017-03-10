White House submits some paperwork for agriculture secretary
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The White House has submitted nomination paperwork for agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue — more than seven weeks after President Donald Trump nominated him.
The Senate Agriculture Committee received the nomination on Thursday. But it still doesn't have Perdue's ethics paperwork or FBI background check. That's according to a spokeswoman for Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the panel's top Democrat.
The forms are necessary to schedule a confirmation hearing.
Perdue's ethics forms are also missing from the Office of Government Ethics
Perdue is a former Georgia governor who's had businesses in grain trading, trucking and exports. It's unclear whether any of those interests are causing the holdup.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Suspect in crowbar road rage attack charged with attempted murder
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
-
Cabbie acquitted of sex assault investigated for similar offence in 2012:warrant