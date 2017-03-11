Ex-tent prison in South Texas, site of 2015 riot, to be sold
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — A county in South Texas is selling a former tent-city prison that was largely destroyed in an inmate riot to a private prison company.
The Valley Morning Star (http://bit.ly/2ngwhna ) reports that Willacy County commissioners approved the sale to Management and Training Corp. The Utah-based company has operated the prison since it opened in 2006.
The Willacy County Correctional Center in Raymondville was a minimum-security unit of tent-like domes. After the 2015 riot, the unit was uninhabitable. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons
Commissioner Oscar DeLuna says the county agreed to sell the 53-acre facility for the amount owed on its bonds. MTC also will pay Willacy County $3 daily for each inmate held there.
Officials say Immigration and Customs Enforcement has expressed interest in the facility.
Information from: Valley Morning Star, http://www.valleystar.com
