Hoverboard eyed in fire that critically injured 3 girls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities say a fire that critically injured three girls and led to critical injuries to a responding fire official appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard.

Harrisburg fire officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor porch roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said two other victims were rescued by ladder, as was a man. The three girls were listed in critical condition. The man and another occupant of the home, a teenage male, were treated and released.

Police said Lt. Dennis DeVoe was heading to the scene when his vehicle was hit in an intersection. He was reported in critical condition.