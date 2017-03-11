Italy's Northern League seeks inroads in south amid protests

ROME — The leader of the anti-immigrant Northern League party is vowing to go ahead with his first major rally in Naples despite planned protests from radicals and leftists intent on keeping him out of the southern Italy that the League has long disparaged.

A few dozen protesters on Friday toting a banner "Naples doesn't want you" occupied the convention centre where Matteo Salvini is due to speak. More are planning to protest his arrival Saturday, while the Northern League planned to bus in supporters.