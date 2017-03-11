Kayaker begins world record attempt in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. — An experienced kayaker is trying to set the world record for the most miles paddled by a woman in one year.

The Times Herald in Michigan (http://bwne.ws/2munNux ) reports Traci Lynn Martin set off from Port Huron on Thursday on the first leg of the trip. If all goes according to plan, she will loop back in Port Huron sometime in August before heading south on the St. Clair River and bound for the lower Great Lakes.