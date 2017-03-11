Pakistan PM seeks help from clerics in war against militants

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister is seeking help from the country's clerics to fight extremism.

Nawaz Sharif, in a speech at a seminary on Saturday, called on religious scholars to help him dismantle a "narrative" characterized by militants killing thousands of people over the last decade in hopes of overthrowing the government and enforcing Taliban-style laws in Pakistan.

Sharif says Pakistan is close to success in the battle against terrorism and asked clerics to join him in rejecting militancy.