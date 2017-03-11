Report: 22 civilians killed in bombing of Yemen market

SANAA, Yemen — A Houthi rebel news agency is reporting the death toll from an airstrike on a market by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition in western Yemen has risen to 22 civilians.

SABA reported Saturday that eight people were also wounded Friday in the bombing of Khokha market in the western province of Hodeida. It added that jets continued to fly overhead, spreading fear among first responders and preventing them from rushing to rescue survivors. It was not immediately possible to verify the report.

Earlier, The Associated Press reported that at least a dozen civilians were killed.