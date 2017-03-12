Opposition figure says Saudi teen killed in security raid

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A Berlin-based rights group says a teenager was killed when Saudi security forces launched two missiles and fired on homes in the predominantly Shiite village of al-Awamiya.

European Saudi Organization for Human Rights director and outspoken opposition figure Ali Adubis says it is not clear if there was an exchange of fire with gunmen during the incident that left the boy dead on Saturday, or how the teenager was shot dead.

The predominantly Shiite village in the Eastern Province was the site of protests against the government in 2011 and home to prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed last year for his role in the protests.