Ousted South Korean president prepares to return home
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye gathered near her Seoul home on Sunday in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace.
An official from the presidential Blue House said there was a possibility that Park would leave in the evening, two days after the country's
Workers were seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into Park's private home.
The
The ruling ended a power struggle that had consumed the nation for months and marked a stunning downfall for Park, who convincingly defeated her liberal opponent in 2012 with overwhelming support from older South Koreans, who remembered her dictator father as a hero.
Park no longer has immunity from prosecution and will likely soon face a direct investigation over suspicions of extortion, bribery, abuse of power and other crimes.
She has not made a public statement since Friday's court ruling. She earlier apologized for putting trust in her jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, but strongly denied any legal wrongdoing.
South Korea now has to elect a new president by early May. Opinion polls show liberal Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in 2012, as the