Pakistan to conduct 1st population survey in 19 years
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's information minister says the country is set to launch a national census for the first time in 19 years.
Maryam Aurangzeb said told reporters Sunday that the census will start on March 15 and should be completed by May 15.
She appealed to citizens to
Islamabad last conducted a census in 1998, which recorded a national population of approximately 180 million at that time. Analysts believe the figure has risen much higher, most probably crossing over 200 million.
Aurangzeb says Pakistan's ongoing fight against Islamic militants was the main reason for the long delay.