Report: Serbia to get Russian jets before election

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defence minister says that the country is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval for the delivery of fighter jets, which could worsen tensions with neighbouring states.

Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic told the Blic daily on Sunday that Putin's signature on the delivery of four MiG-29s is only a formality and that "they will be arriving for sure."

Serbian media have said that the delivery will be timed to the April 2 presidential election to boost the chances of current populist Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who is now vying for the presidency.