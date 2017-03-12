Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defence
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Italian opposition politicians from the far right and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's
The request comes after a restaurant owner is being investigated for murder for allegedly shooting a thief in the back after a middle-of-the night break-in at the trattoria.
The owner and his family live above the restaurant in Gugnano, near Lodi, northern Italy. When noise awakened the family early Friday, the restaurateur grabbed a loaded hunting rifle and, according to the man and his adult son, fired toward a courtyard through a rear-entrance barricade erected by the thieves.
The victim, a Romanian, was fatally shot near the back shoulder blade. The other thieves escaped.
Opposition politicians are siding with the restaurateur.