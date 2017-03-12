The Latest: Ousted South Korean leader arrives back home
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the removal from office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):
7:50 p.m.
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has arrived at her home in Seoul after vacating the presidential palace two days after the country's
Park arrived at her home on Sunday evening and was greeted by hundreds of supporters who chanted her name and waved the country's flag.
She smiled and waved from inside a black sedan as it slowly rolled into the path near her home as bodyguards closely flanked the vehicle. She briefly exchanged words with some supporters and members of her political party before going inside the house, but did not make a public statement.
___
7:20 p.m.
Ousted South President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace in Seoul two days after the country's
An official from the Blue House said Sunday evening that Park left for her private house in southern Seoul, where hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters were gathered in anticipation of her arrival.
Workers were earlier seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into the house.
The
South Korea must elect a new president by early May.