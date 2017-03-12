The Latest: Ousted South Korean leader arrives back home

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the removal from office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has arrived at her home in Seoul after vacating the presidential palace two days after the country's constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.

Park arrived at her home on Sunday evening and was greeted by hundreds of supporters who chanted her name and waved the country's flag.

She smiled and waved from inside a black sedan as it slowly rolled into the path near her home as bodyguards closely flanked the vehicle. She briefly exchanged words with some supporters and members of her political party before going inside the house, but did not make a public statement.

The constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favours from companies.