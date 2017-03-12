News / World

Turkey dispute timing could be plus for Dutch PM Mark Rutte

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey's Minister of Family Affairs, who was escorted back to the German border after a long standoff outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, speaks to the media at Ataturk Airport after her return to Turkey, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The escalating dispute between Turkey and the Netherlands spilled over into Sunday, with a Turkish minister unable to enter her consulate after the authorities there had already blocked a visit by the foreign minister, prompting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call the Dutch

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey's Minister of Family Affairs, who was escorted back to the German border after a long standoff outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, speaks to the media at Ataturk Airport after her return to Turkey, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The escalating dispute between Turkey and the Netherlands spilled over into Sunday, with a Turkish minister unable to enter her consulate after the authorities there had already blocked a visit by the foreign minister, prompting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call the Dutch " fascists." (AP Photo)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Just days away from a national election in which he hopes to secure a third term in office, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not want to be seen as backing down to Turkish threats.

Rutte enraged Ankara by refusing to let Turkey's foreign minister land in the Netherlands on Saturday and denying the country's family and social policies minister access to the Turkish consulate in downtown Rotterdam.

However, the prime minister may have bolstered his image as a tough leader while in the midst of an electoral battle with far-right populist Geert Wilders.

Amsterdam political scientist Andre Krouwel says that in a campaign dominated by nationalism, the diplomatic furor lets Rutte and his party show voters, "We are the ones who go down into the trenches to defend the Netherlands."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular