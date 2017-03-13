Airlines expect to cancel thousands of flights due to storm
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. airlines have
Tracking service FlightAware.com said late Monday morning that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been
Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday's cancellations, while Tuesday's disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston including the New York City area.
The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.