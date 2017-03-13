Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church
MOSCOW — A trial for the blogger who is accused of inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church has begun in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Ruslan Sokolovsky has been in pre-trial detention since October when a court reversed his house arrest.
Investigators have charged the 22-year-old video blogger with inciting religious hatred, the same
Sokolovsky posted a video on his blog last year showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the family of the last Russian tsar, Nicholas II, was killed.
He faces a possible sentence of 7