Burundi's government says malaria kills over 700 this year

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Burundi's government says malaria has killed more than 700 people across the country so far this year.

The Ministry of Health told reporters Monday that the country is facing a malaria epidemic.

Health Minister Dr. Josiane Nijimbere said the death toll is "worrying" as pregnant women and children under age 5 are the most vulnerable.

Nijimbere said regions in the country's north and northeast are the most affected and that $31 million is needed to stem the epidemic.

Out of a population of 11 million, over 8 million were sickened by malaria in 2016, according to government figures.