China law would outlaw insults to Communist heroes, martyrs

BEIJING — Damaging the reputation and honour of heroes and martyrs could be a civil offence under a proposed draft of China's civil law as the Communist Party further tightens the space for public discourse on historical issues.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday that delegates to China's ceremonial parliament had introduced the provisions for ratification this week.

Liberal academics and intellectuals have been increasingly pressured in recent years to adhere to the Communist Party's official interpretations on historical matters.