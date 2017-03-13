Court condemns former Catalan chief for vote on independence

BARCELONA, Spain — Former Catalonia regional government chief Artur Mas is facing a two-year ban from holding public office for ignoring a ban and organizing a vote on the region's independence from Spain, a court in Barcelona ruled Monday.

Mas can appeal the ban to the Supreme Court. The judge also required him to pay a fine of 36,500 euros ($38,900) and disqualified from politics for 21 and 18 months respectively two of his aides, former regional vice-president Joana Ortega and education councillor Irene Rigau.

The court found the three of them not guilty of administrative wrongdoing.