Duterte asks military to tell China vast sea area 'is ours'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has told the military to assert the country's ownership of a vast ocean region off its northeastern coast where Chinese survey ships were seen operating last year.
President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he ordered the military to assert Philippine ownership of Benhan Rise to China in a friendly way, repeating that his country has no option but to be diplomatic because "I cannot match the might of China."
Philippine