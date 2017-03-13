Ex-Michigan official gets probation in Flint water probe

FLINT, Mich. — A former Michigan health official has been sentenced to a year's probation and must apologize to Flint-area residents for failing to tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.

Corrine Miller struck a deal last summer and pleaded no contest to wilful neglect of duty.

Judge Jennifer Manley on Monday also told Miller to write a public letter of apology and perform 300 hours of community service. Miller's attorney says the letter could hurt her in civil lawsuits.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood says Miller's co-operation in the Flint water investigation has been "substantial." She was state director of disease control.