German police release second man held over mall threat

BERLIN — German police say they have released a second man detained in connection with a possible planned attack against a mall in the western city of Essen.

Police say the man was released Sunday, a day after another man was freed after questioning.

Essen police said in a statement Monday that neither man "could be linked to plans" for an attack.

Police said they are still examining items seized in the men's apartments.

The Limbecker Platz mall in Essen was kept shut Saturday after authorities received tips that it could be targeted in an attack tied to the Islamic State group.

The mall reopened Monday.