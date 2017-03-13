Horst Ehmke, aide to West German leader Brandt, dies at 90
BERLIN — Horst Ehmke, a senior aide to former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt who helped push through his policy of detente with the communist bloc, has died. He was 90.
A former government minister, Wolfgang Clement, told news agency dpa on behalf of Ehmke's family that he died at a Bonn hospital on Sunday.
The Social Democrats' general secretary, Katarina Barley, tweeted Monday that "without him, Willy Brandt would not have become THE chancellor."
Ehmke left the government when Brandt resigned in 1974. He remained in parliament until 1994.