Horst Ehmke, aide to West German leader Brandt, dies at 90

BERLIN — Horst Ehmke, a senior aide to former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt who helped push through his policy of detente with the communist bloc, has died. He was 90.

A former government minister, Wolfgang Clement, told news agency dpa on behalf of Ehmke's family that he died at a Bonn hospital on Sunday.

Ehmke, a member of Brandt's centre -left Social Democratic Party, joined the Cabinet as justice minister in 1969 and a few months later became Brandt's chief of staff. He helped implement Brandt's drive for reconciliation with the communist bloc, the so-called "Ostpolitik."

The Social Democrats' general secretary, Katarina Barley, tweeted Monday that "without him, Willy Brandt would not have become THE chancellor."