Hungary: 94 migrants in detention launch hunger strike

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's immigration and asylum office says 94 of 102 asylum-seekers detained in a closed reception centre have launched a hunger strike, demanding to be set free.

The asylum office said Monday that most of those in detention in the southeastern city of Bekescsaba were being held because they broke European Union asylum rules.

The office said in a statement to The Associated Press that the detainees receive regular updates on the status of their cases and that the situation at the centre is calm.

The detainees also complained about Hungarian authorities taking their fingerprints since they aren't seeking asylum in Hungary.