Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Trump envoy

JERUSALEM — Israel's premier has met with President Donald Trump's representative for international negotiations, reportedly about settlements in territory Palestinians claim for a state.

Netanyahu's office released footage of Benjamin Netanyahu and Jason Greenblatt before their meeting Monday but offered no details.

Channel 2 TV said Netanyahu wants to reach understandings with the envoy on settlement building in some areas, in part to appease pro-settler hardliners in his coalition.

Trump appears to have adopted friendlier positions toward Israel than his predecessor, including a vague stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to settlements.

The international community mostly considers settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace. Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.