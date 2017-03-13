Lawmakers electing Hungary's president for 5-year term

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian lawmakers are expected to re-elect President Janos Ader for a five-year term, a mostly ceremonial post meant to embody national unity.

Ader, 57, has been nominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing Fidesz party, while the left-wing opposition parties have nominated Laszlo Majtenyi, a former ombudsman for data protection.

Ader is a former parliamentary speaker and member of the European Parliament. Majtenyi, 66, currently heads the Eotvos Karoly Institute, a liberal think-tank .

If no candidate wins a two-thirds majority in the first round of voting, a simple majority will be enough in the second round. Both rounds will be held Monday.