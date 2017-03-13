Lawyer releasing 'unedited' Ferguson video of Brown in store

FERGUSON, Mo. — An attorney says he will release an unedited version of surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a convenience store in Ferguson, Missouri, the same day the black 18-year-old was shot to death by a white police officer.

Jay Kanzler says he wants to disprove claims in a documentary, "Stranger Fruit," that the video, from Aug. 9, 2014, suggests Brown didn't rob the Ferguson Market & Liquor just minutes before his death.

Kanzler says the video used in the documentary was edited. He says he plans to release an unedited version Monday.