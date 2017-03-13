Man charged with killing 3 women pleads not guilty

NEWARK, N.J. — A man charged with killing three women and attempting to kill a fourth pleaded not guilty Monday.

An attorney entered the plea on behalf of Khalil Wheeler-Weaver.

A grand jury had indicted Wheeler-Weaver, 20, in the deaths and sexual assaults of the three women between September and November. The victims were 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair; 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark; and 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia.

Butler was reported missing Nov. 23, and her body was found buried under leaves and debris in a park in West Orange on Dec. 1. Brown was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange, and a work crew found her body Dec. 5 at a vacant house in Orange. Investigators said Wheeler-Weaver killed West on Sept. 1 and then set fire to the vacant house in Orange where he dumped her body.

Defence attorney Shevelle McPherson said in December the evidence against Wheeler-Weaver was circumstantial.

Wheeler-Weaver was charged in the deaths of Butler and Brown in December, and the grand jury in February accused him of killing West.