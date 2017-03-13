Man faces sentence, told agent he wanted 'martyrdom'

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for a Detroit-area man accused of endorsing the Islamic State group and making threats against a church.

Khalil Abu Rayyan of Dearborn Heights is returning to federal court Monday, six months after pleading guilty to gun charges. He was not charged with terrorism-related crimes. But investigators say he made threats against a church and others in support of Islamic State.

The government says Rayyan told an undercover agent that he wanted to carry out a "martyrdom operation." Prosecutors say he's still a threat to the public.