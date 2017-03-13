Man: Women posing as Uber driver robbed him in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint by two women posing as Uber drivers.
A preliminary police report says the incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The 22-year-old victim told police the women had picked him up on Bourbon Street.
The women drove the man to an intersection in a
No information was provided as to whether the man had used the Uber app to request a ride prior to entering the women's vehicle.