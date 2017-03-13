Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star

LOS ANGELES — "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi says her college applications got a boost with a recommendation letter from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Shahidi tells W magazine that Obama also gave her a "go get 'em, tiger" backrub before Shahidi took her Advanced Placement exams. She says Obama is "very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say."

Obama and Shahidi appeared on stage together in Washington in October for International Day of the Girl event hosted by Glamour Magazine.