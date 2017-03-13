NATO chief seeks to reassure Trump on defence budgets

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says European allies must spend more on their military budgets as he seeks to reassure U.S. President Donald Trump that members will pay their fair share.

Stoltenberg says in his annual NATO report released Monday that "we still do not have fair burden sharing within our Alliance."

Trump suggested during election campaigning that he might not defend allies who fail to meet the target, rattling the 28-nation military alliance, particularly countries bordering Russia.

Only five allies meet the target of spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence : the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland.