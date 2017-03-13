Nigerian police say 35 killed when truck loses control

YOLA, Nigeria — Police say 35 people are dead after a truck lost control on a Nigerian highway.

Adamawa state police spokesman Othman Abubakar says another 28 people were injured in Sunday's crash between Yola and Ngurore.

Abubakar says the speeding truck had been loaded with cattle and merchants.

Witness Abdu Ngurore says 15 cattle died in the crash.