Penn St. ex-athletic director pleads guilty in abuse case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley entered the plea Monday in Harrisburg. Former university Vice-President Gary Schultz is also in the courtroom, though no action has been taken yet on his case. Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he's not in court.

The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.