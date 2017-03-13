Penn St. ex-athletic director pleads guilty in abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a
Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley entered the plea Monday in Harrisburg. Former university
The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.
Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.