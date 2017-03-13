Prosecutor orders release of Egypt's ousted leader Mubarak

CAIRO — Egypt's official news agency says a Cairo prosecutor has ordered the release from detention of ousted president Hosni Mubarak, ending nearly six years of legal proceedings against the long-ruling autocrat.

It says the prosecutor, Ibrahim Saleh, ordered his release Monday after he accepted a petition by Mubarak's lawyer for his freedom on the basis of time already served.

Mubarak, 88, was acquitted by the country's top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 29-year rule.

The petition argued that Mubarak's three-year sentence for embezzling state funds has been served while in detention in connection to the protesters' case.