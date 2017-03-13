Remains of 14 bodies found at shuttered Venezuelan prison

CARACAS, Venezuela — Authorities have recovered the remains of 14 bodies at a shuttered prison in central Venezuela, reviving questions about human rights violations in the nation's penitentiaries.

Excavators discovered the bones at the General Penitentiary of Venezuela in Guarico on March 9. Some 5,000 prisoners at the prison were transferred to other facilities in October.

Human rights activists say the bodies may belong to prisoners reported missing several months ago. A group of experts is examining the remains to determine the cause of the deaths.