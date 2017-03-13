Rwanda says gunmen flee to Burundi after killing 2

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Rwanda's military says two Rwandan civilians were killed Sunday in an attack allegedly carried out by gunmen who later fled into neighbouring Burundi.

Rwandan military spokesman Col. Rene Ngendahimana said in a statement that the killings occurred in Rusizi District near the border.

The statement says the assailants then fled into Burundian territory.

Burundi's defence ministry said Monday that Burundi "will never give refuge to criminals or troublemakers" who destabilize neighbouring countries.