S. Korea acting leader turns down resignations by Park aides

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's acting leader has turned down the resignation offers made by senior advisers to ousted President Park Geun-hye.

The constitutional Court ruled Friday to formally end the presidency of Park, who was impeached by parliament in December over a huge corruption scandal. Thirteen policy advisers and aides at the presidential Blue House tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who serves as government caretaker, on Monday.

Hwang's office said Tuesday that he has turned down the resignations to help ensure stability in state affairs.

The office says the presidential aides have provided policy advice to Hwang since Park's impeachment.