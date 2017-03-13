S. Korea acting leader turns down resignations by Park aides
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's acting leader has turned down the resignation offers made by senior advisers to ousted President Park Geun-hye.
Hwang's office said Tuesday that he has turned down the resignations to help ensure stability in state affairs.
The office says the presidential aides have provided policy advice to Hwang since Park's impeachment.
An election to pick Park's successor will be held by May.