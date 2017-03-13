The Latest: Man charged in Ferguson protests

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Latest on reaction to footage from a new documentary on the 2014 Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man who they say tried to set a Ferguson, Missouri, police car on fire after protests broke out at the convenience store that Michael Brown visited minutes before his death in 2014.

Police say 44-year-old Henry Stokes put a napkin in the gas tank opening of the police car Sunday night and tried to use a lighter to set it aflame, but fled when police saw him.

About 100 protesters gathered Sunday night outside the Ferguson Market & Liquor store after the release of footage from a documentary that suggests Brown didn't rob the store before his shooting death.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch planned a Monday afternoon news conference to address video footage in the documentary.

____

9:20 a.m.

An attorney says he will release an unedited version of surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a convenience store in Ferguson, Missouri, the same day the black 18-year-old was shot to death by a white police officer.

Jay Kanzler says he wants to disprove claims in a documentary, "Stranger Fruit," that the video, from Aug. 9, 2014, suggests Brown didn't rob the Ferguson Market & Liquor just minutes before his death.

Kanzler says the video used in the documentary was edited. He says he plans to release an unedited version Monday.