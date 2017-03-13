The Latest: Officials: Navajo officer was shot in rural area

PREWITT, N.M. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Navajo Nation police officer in New Mexico (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Officials say the fatal shooting of a Navajo Nation police officer occurred in a rural area of northwestern New Mexico.

The FBI said Officer Houston James Largo was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call and died later in the day and that a suspect is in custody.

The suspect's identity and circumstances of the shooting and the arrest haven't been released.

Lt. James Maiorano of the McKinley County Sheriff's Office told the Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/aLmYRH ) preliminary reports are that Largo was shot when he came into contact with two people in a vehicle after being sent to a rural address.

Jared Touchin of the Navajo Nation Council speaker's office told The Associated Press the shooting occurred in the area of Lake Casamero. He described it as a small community on the Navajo reservation.