The Latest: Plastics fire sends huge plume over LA County

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — The Latest on a commercial fire that sent a towering column of smoke over Los Angeles County (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A commercial fire that sent up a huge column of black smoke over eastern Los Angeles County has been knocked down.

Santa Fe Springs Fire Chief Michael Crook says the fire erupted in a plastics recycling facility Monday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a power pole and high voltage lines fell onto trees and buildings.

The crash also sheared off a fire hydrant that took out the area water supply, hampering firefighting efforts until that section of pipeline could be isolated.

The chief says about 60 people were evacuated from the recycling facility and adjacent businesses and none were hurt.

One of the 100 firefighters on scene suffered a moderate injury to a knee or foot.

The chief says the three buildings at the recycling site are a total loss, and adjacent structures are being assessed.

___

A commercial fire has sent up a huge plume of thick smoke over eastern Los Angeles County.

KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/1odBp6r ) says the blaze is burning Monday afternoon at a plastics recycling facility in Santa Fe Springs.

The station reports from a helicopter over the scene that there is a truck with front-end damage near a downed power pole and electrical lines have fallen on the business that is burning.