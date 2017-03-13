The Latest: State Police leader: 'I welcome' travel audit

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on a legislative auditor's planned review of travel spending by the Louisiana State Police (all times local):

____

5:28 p.m.

The leader of the Louisiana State Police says he has no objections to a legislative auditor review of taxpayer-funded travel in his department.

Col. Mike Edmonson said: "I welcome any review."

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera confirmed Monday that he will look into the spending, after a request from Rep. Blake Miguez.

Miguez says he wanted an independent audit after questions were raised about state police spending on overtime and expenses for troopers who drove to a conference in California, diverting to a Las Vegas casino and the Grand Canyon on the way.

Miguez asked Purpera to review out-of-state travel expenses from 2008 to 2017, the time Edmonson has been in charge.

Edmonson says he's changed travel compensation policies and launched an internal investigation into the trip and agency travel procedures.

___

3:52 p.m.

The legislative auditor will review taxpayer-funded travel by the Louisiana State Police, after concerns raised about thousands spent on a trip to a conference in California.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said Monday he'll look into the spending.

Rep. Blake Miguez requested the audit after The Advocate newspaper reported the state police spent thousands of dollars in overtime and expenses for several troopers who drove to the conference, diverting to a Las Vegas casino and the Grand Canyon on the way.

Since that report, Gov. John Bel Edwards said his administration has an auditor digging into the travel spending.