The Latest: Sununu 'strongly recommends' elections continue

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he "strongly recommends" towns still hold elections Tuesday, despite an impending snowstorm.

Sununu tells reporters the state won't mandate towns to hold elections because there is differing opinion on the laws related to local elections. He and Attorney General Joe Foster had a conference call with town officials Monday to discuss options.

He says towns are postponing elections "at their risk," suggesting they could be open to lawsuits for voter suppression. His office is recommending towns that choose to move their elections make sure someone is available to provide absentee ballots during the scheduled voting time.

He did not have an exact number of how many towns have moved their elections.

A big storm on its way to New Hampshire caused some confusion Monday about the scheduling of town elections.

Local elections for most towns were scheduled for Tuesday, the same day the storm is expected.

Some towns rescheduled elections because of the forecast. But Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan on Monday told WMUR-TV that state laws say the elections have to take place, "regardless of the weather."

Some towns, such as Candia, which moved its elections to Thursday, pointed to another state law that says in the event of a "weather emergency" on or before a voting day or a deliberative session, the town moderator can reschedule up to two hours beforehand.

The attorney general's office was reviewing the matter with the governor.

