The Latest: Ethics office is asked to assess Trump's deals

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is asking a government ethics office to assess whether President Donald Trump's business dealings make his administration vulnerable to conflicts of interest.

In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics, the Pennsylvania lawmaker says Trump's refusal to divest from his companies has exposed the administration to conflicts of interest on an "unprecedented scale."

Casey asks whether any of Trump's foreign deals could violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. The clause prohibits U.S. officeholders from accepting gifts from foreign countries.

The director of the ethics office, Walter Shaub, strongly criticized Trump for not divesting earlier this year. Shaub said Trump was breaking decades of tradition by presidents who set up blind trusts for their assets.

___

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is comparing Barack Obama's health care law to the former president's popularity.

Trump says of Obama, "when he left, people liked him. When he was here, people didn't like him so much." He says that's "human nature."

Trump was speaking at a White House listening session with people affected by the health law.

He says the media is making the current law look wonderful.

While Trump claims Obama is less popular now, Gallup shows Obama's ratings actually rose at the end of his presidency — from below 50 per cent in 2015 to near 60 per cent at the close of his term. Trump's approval ratings have fluctuated between 40 per cent to 45 per cent at the start of his administration.

___

11:46 a.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting that rates for health insurance will go "down, down, down" if Congress passes the House GOP health care bill.

Trump says the number of plans available to consumers will go up with changes to the law.

The president is meeting with about a dozen people affected by the Obama health care law at the White House. House Republicans are trying to dismantle Obama's law, but their plan to replace it has opposition within the GOP.

Trump says even if Republicans don't do anything, "It's going to blow itself off the map."